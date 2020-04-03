Report: Tottenham could renew their interest in Everton target Arkadiusz Milik

It is an open secret that Tottenham Hotspur would need to sign a striker in the summer transfer window.
At the moment, Spurs do not have any top back-up option for Harry Kane. Troy Parrott is one of the highly-rated young talents in world football, but he doesn’t seem to have earned the trust of manager Jose Mourinho.
On top of that, Tottenham’s problems would exacerbate if Kane decides to leave the club. The England striker has hinted that he would leave Spurs in the future, while the north London club could cash in on him as well in order to provide Mourinho with the funds to bring in the right profile of players.
Put simply, signing a striker in the summer is a priority. According to reports from Football London, north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham ‘look set to renew’ their interest in Arkadiusz Milik this summer.
There is a growing feeling that the Napoli striker will leave the club this summer. Milik is priced at around €40m by the Italian side, but he could be available at around €30m (£23m).
The 26-year-old striker has netted 12 goals this season and has been linked with a move to Everton. Carlo Ancelotti knows him very well having coached him at Napoli.
Milik would be a very good back-up option for Spurs. The north London club wanted to sign him in January but the move didn’t materialise. He can play as a lone striker, carries a constant goal threat, and it seems Spurs have renewed their interest in him.