Report: Tottenham considering move for Bertrand Traore

With less than two weeks left in the transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur find themselves in an interesting situation.
Out of the two signings, Jack Clarke will remain with Leeds for the upcoming season. But Mauricio Pochettino needs at least three to four signings to add depth and quality in different areas of the pitch.
Spurs have been heavily linked with moves for Giovani Lo Celso, Paulo Dybala and Ryan Sessegnon, but so far they haven’t been able to broker a deal.
With time running out, probably Pochettino has turned his attention elsewhere now with TeamTalk reporting that Spurs are considering a move for Lyon attacker Bertrand Traore this summer.
The 23-year-old forward scored 29 goals and set up 12 in 91 appearances for the French giants.
The former Chelsea forward is progressing rapidly since leaving the Blues and has been reportedly targeted by Everton as well.
The report adds that West Ham are also in the race to sign him with the Hammers having already made contact with the French outfit about bringing him to the London club.