Report: Tottenham confident of beating Everton to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton in the transfer window.

It seems Everton are still leading the race for his signature. According to an exclusive report from the Daily Echo, Hojbjerg has visited Everton’s training ground and has agreed personal terms with the Toffees.





The report claims that Southampton have accepted Everton’s offer of £25m for the midfielder.

Everton had submitted a £20m offer earlier this week but it was turned down by the Saints.

That means, after rejecting two previous bids from the Toffees, Southampton have finally accepted their third offer.

The report claims that although the deal is yet to be finalised, it is getting closer to be completed.

However, there could be a late twist in the tale as Spurs are not giving up on him easily.

According to reports from The Times, the north London club ‘are expected to increase their offer’ for Hojbjerg.

In fact, Spurs remain confident that they will beat Everton in the race for the midfielder’s signature.

Hojbjerg, who has one year left on his contract, prefers a move to north London.

Spurs had a bid in the region of £15m rejected earlier, but they are expected to return with an offer that is closer to Southampton’s valuation.