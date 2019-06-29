Report: Tottenham close to completing deal for Tanguy Ndombele

According to reports from Football London, Tottenham Hotspur are well on course to signing Tanguy Ndombele in the summer transfer window.
Earlier this week, Sky Sports reported that Spurs have agreed to pay a club-record fee of around £65m for the Lyon midfielder.
It was reported that the 22-year-old France international will sign a five-year deal, and he will undergo a medical in the next few days.
However, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas appeared to have dampened the spirit of Spurs fans when he scoffed at reports that the north London club had agreed a deal for the talented midfielder.
“An offer of 70m euros? If I wait another eight days, it will be 80m euros. Tottenham’s first proposal was 45m euros. Since then we’ve been talking, nothing’s done,” he told French radio station RMC.
“I can assure you of that. But we’re in no hurry either. It’s not done. Tanguy has shown these qualities in the French team, he is one of our best players. How much is he worth? I don’t know, but it’s worth over 45m.”
However, Football London claims in the exclusive report that Spurs are in the final stages of completing a deal for the French midfielder, and he will be confirmed as a Spurs player within the next week.
Ndombele is an intelligent midfielder who combines power and athleticism alongside his creative prowess. He is a brilliant dribbler and adept at breaking up play with tackles and interceptions.
The youngster is seen as an ideal replacement for Mouse Dembele, and would be a cracking signing for the club.