Report: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy ready to sanction a £30m move for on-loan Everton midfielder Andre Gomes

According to the ever-reliable Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is ready to sanction a £30million move for midfielder Andre Gomes.
The 25-year-old has been okayish for Everton during his season-long spell from Barcelona. He has coped well with the physical demands of the league and could be at the centre of a tug-of-war, with both Everton and Spurs vying for his signature.
Everton would love to secure his signing on a permanent deal, but Tottenham can offer him the prospect of Champions League football. Spurs desperately need quality in central midfield and the Portugal international could be the ideal replacement for Mousa Dembele.
The report claims that Pochettino has a limited budget to operate with and a £30m deal for Gomes could be an astute move.
The deal seems to make a lot of sense. He is a very good passer of the ball, and having had a season bedding in the Premier League with Everton, he should be well equipped to deliver in the coming years.
He is still relatively young and has played 29 times for Portugal already. He has got the best years in front of him and could jump at the opportunity to join Spurs if they come calling in the summer.