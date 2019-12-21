Report: Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea interested in Vinicius Junior

According to reports from Spanish newspaper El Desmarque, five Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.
The report claims that Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolves have also registered an interest in signing the youngster who has struggled for game time under Zinedine Zidane this season.
He has made 10 La Liga appearances this season and was overlooked again for Wednesday’s 0-0 El Clasico draw away to Barcelona.
Junior is now fed up with the lack of game time and is considering leaving the club. A move to the Premier League is a high possibility, but the Brazilian wants to wait until the end of the season before making a decision on his future.
The teenager joined the Spanish giants for £38.7 million from Flamengo in the summer of 2018. He has scored two goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this season.
He is a highly talented young player and it remains to be seen whether Mourinho can sign the winger from his former club.