Report: Tottenham and Liverpool made contact to sign Moussa Dembele

According to reports from L’Equipe (h/t The Daily Record) Liverpool and Arsenal have stepped up their interest in French striker Moussa Dembele.
The report also claims that Tottenham have made their opening gambit to prise Dembele away from Lyon.
Celtic inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause into their former striker’s contract when he moved to Lyon for a reported fee of £19.8million last summer.
Dembele took no time in settling down at Lyon after making the move, and scored 20 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side this season.
Lyon’s sporting director Juninho has already made it clear that Dembele will stay at the club this summer, but Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal have made contact already.
Well, it remains to be seen whether Spurs or Liverpool make any formal offer for the Frenchman this summer, or it is just a normal enquiry which clubs usually do.
Dembele is a terrific young striker and would be a fantastic addition for either Liverpool or Spurs.