Report: Tottenham and Aston Villa closely following Liverpool target Sander Berge

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is reportedly wanted by a host of Premier League clubs.

According to reports from The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are closely following the situation of Berge.





Premier League outfit Liverpool are also interested in securing the services of the 23-year-old midfielder, with Klopp being a ‘confirmed fan’ of the player.

Klopp was so impressed with him that he once sought the Norwegian out after Liverpool had beaten Genk in the Champions League.

Berge, who joined Sheffield United for a reported fee of £22m, has struggled with fitness problems.

He has made just 12 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League this season, managing one goal and one assist for the Blades.

With Sheffield being relegated, Berge’s time at Bramall Lane could be coming to an end. It is really hard to see them keep hold of the Norway international beyond the summer.

SL View – Liverpool to repeat old pattern?

Klopp is reportedly an admirer of the player, and the Reds could make a move for him this summer, especially with Gini Wijnaldum likely to leave on a free transfer.

The future of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also doubtful, and signing a midfielder is a priority for the Reds.

Klopp has previously signed players from relegated clubs – Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City), Andy Robertson (Hull City) and Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) – and it will be interesting to see if he does the same with Berge as well.

