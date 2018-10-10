Report: Tottenham and Arsenal keeping close eye on Cengiz Under

Back in 2017, Tottenham showed keen interest in signing Cengiz Under but they failed to strike a deal. He moved to Serie A giants Roma instead for a fee in the region of £11.7 million.
The Turkish attacker enjoyed a fine debut campaign at the Stadio Olimpico where he scored eight goals in all competitions. He also impressed during Roma’s impressive Champions League campaign as they reached the semi-finals.
The 21-year-old has started the 2018/19 campaign on an impressive note as well. He has scored one goal, and registered two assists in six Serie A games, while also managing one goal and an assist in two Champions League games this season.
According to CalcioNews24, Spurs are still keeping tabs on his development in Italy. However, they are not alone in the race, with north London rivals Arsenal and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich also in the mix.
Needless to say, his price-tag has soared. The report adds that Roma are looking to tie him down on a new contract which could contain a release clause in the region of £50 million.
Spurs failed to sign a single player during the transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino at all makes a move for him in January or next summer.