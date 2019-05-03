Report: Tottenham and Ajax eye move for Diogo Queiros

Apart from the fact that this summer is going to be massive for Tottenham, there will be a keen interest among the fans to find out what their transfer strategies would be like. Will they go after big names? Will they cherrypick hidden gems and polish them into superstars? Or will there be a mix of both?
On one hand, there are reports of the potential return of Gareth Bale (going to be a marquee signing should that take place) being speculated, on the other hand, there are indications that Spurs might unearth raw talents and nurture them into polished diamonds as they have been doing for years.
And that is how we shift our attention to Diogo Queiros – the 20-year-old highly talented centre-back who has got himself tangled in a potential tug-of-war between Spurs and Ajax.
According to a report from Portuguese outlet Record, Spurs are ready to pay around €15 million (£12.9 million) for his services, although he has a release clause of €25 million (£21.5 million).
Spurs are in dire need of a centre-back in the summer, with the futures of the Belgium duo – Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen- in doubt.
Queiros is a real talent (as he is perceived) but he is hitherto unproven. He is yet to play for Porto’s senior side, although his performances in the ‘B’ team have garnered attention. Porto will consider all offers for the youngster this summer, which means Spurs can get him at a reduced price.
He could be a real coup, and certainly one to watch out for in the future!