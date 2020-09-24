Report: Toby Alderweireld may form part of the deal to bring Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar to Tottenham Hotspur

According to Sunday Times’ Duncan Castles, Tottenham Hotspur could use Toby Alderweireld as a makeweight in a deal to sign Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar this summer.

Milan Skriniar to Tottenham

• Inter value centre back at ~€60m

• Antonio Conte in favour of sale

• Toby Alderweireld may form part of dealhttps://t.co/uWMqfoFJAqhttps://t.co/n2wXsyzUfu pic.twitter.com/1CLyFjPE0c — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) September 23, 2020

The Serie A giants want around £55 million for the services of the Slovakian international and manager Antonio Conte is keen on letting him go.





However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy isn’t particularly excited about the idea of splashing £55 million on the centre-back, and while a swap deal involving Tanguy Ndombele has been ruled out, it appears that Alderweireld has been identified as an option.

The Belgian played in the Premier League opener against Everton, but Davinson Sanchez played in last Thursday’s Europa League qualifiers and against Southampton on Sunday.

Alderweireld, 31, put pen to paper on a new three-and-half year deal in December and featured in 33 Premier League games and six Champions League games last term.

With Eric Dier appearing to be boss Jose Mourinho’s first-choice centre-back, the Belgian and Colombian are left to fight for the other spot.

However, the arrival of Skriniar, 25, will deal a blow on the duo’s playing chances, and if Spurs are indeed keen to part ways with Alderweireld in order to land the Inter star remains to be seen.