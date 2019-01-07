Report: Timothy Weah set to undergo medical in the next 48 hours

Celtic are closing in on a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Timothy Weah within this week.
According to reports from The Daily Mail, Weah is poised to undergo a medical in Dubai within the next 48 hours.
Weah could become Brendan Rodgers’s second signing in the January transfer window after the Bhoys captured Scotland international Oliver Burke on Saturday morning on a six month loan deal.
In fact, Celtic could raise their tally of January signings to three as they are reportedly closing in on a £2million deal for Vakoun Issouf Bayo.
The report claims that Weah will have a medical examination in Dubai on Monday before meeting his new teammates, with paperworks all but complete.
Weah, son of former Ballon D’Or winner George, is expected to join Celtic on a 18-month loan deal.
Opinion: Indeed, it will be a massive boost for Celtic if they can land two new attackers in January. Celtic badly need reinforcement in the strike department and Rodgers have moved quickly to address that problem.
Although the 18-year-old is highly talented, doubts remain whether he is the right profile of player Rodgers should be targeting. Right now, Celtic need players with experience who can guarantee them goals.