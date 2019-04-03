Report: Three Italian clubs chase Leeds United flop Caleb Ekuban

Caleb Ekuban joined Leeds United in 2017 from Chievo Verona on a four year deal.
However, after just managing seven games, and one goal to his name in all competitions for the Whites in 2017/18, he was sent on loan to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor on a season long loan.
The loan move to Turkey has benefitted the 25-year-old, and it is the best thing that could have happened to him.
The striker has got his mojo back during his loan spell, scoring seven times for the club. He also managed to make his international debut for Ghana and scored against Kenya last month.
According to reports from Takvim, the Turkish side are planning to sign the Leeds owned striker permanently for around £1 million.
However, there are interest from Italian clubs as well. As many as three unnamed Italian clubs have registered their interest in the player and would be interested in handing the Super Lig side an immediate profit.