Report: Thierry Henry is excited to work with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Arsenal legend and former France international Thierry Henry has emerged as the leading candidate to take over the managerial reigns at Aston Villa following the dismissal of Steve Bruce.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Henry is willing to take the managerial job and has agreed to work with Chelsea legend John Terry.
The former Chelsea defender has a strong know-how of the Villa dressing room and that is why Henry is so keen to keep him as his assistant, should he take the Villa job.
The report claims that Henry is ‘excited’ at the prospect of moving to Villa Park as he wants to link up with Villa talisman Jack Grealish.
The 23-year-old was reportedly wanted by Tottenham during the summer transfer window, but Villa did well to keep hold of their star player.
Grealish has signed a contract extension last month. However, he has failed to recapture his last season’s form so far, with only one assist to his name.
Bruce was instrumental in bringing the best out of Grealish. Henry hopes that he can get Grealish back on top form again, and is looking forward to the challenge of managing him at Villa Park.