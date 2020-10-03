Report: Theo Walcott offered to Newcastle United and Southampton

According to TEAMtalk, Everton forward Theo Walcott has been offered to Newcastle United and Southampton.

It has been reported that West Ham United and Crystal Palace have made contact with Premier League rivals Everton over signing the former Arsenal forward on loan in the summer transfer window.





The report has claimed that intermediaries have spoken to Newcastle and Fulham, while Southampton have also been asked if they would like to sign the 31-year-old England international forward.

Should Theo Walcott leave Everton?

Walcott has not been able to make a huge impact at Everton, and given that he is 31 years of age, the Toffees may be looking at someone else to fill his role in the team.

Newcastle and Southampton are established clubs in the Premier League, and Walcott started his career at the Saints.

It would make sense for the England international to find a club where he would play regular first-team football.

Walcott remains a player capable of playing at the highest level, and for clubs such as Newcastle and Southampton who would be pushing for the top 10 in the Premier League table this season, he would be a good addition.