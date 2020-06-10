According to The Sun, the English Premier League’s legal team have tabled a series of questions for Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to answer before a decision is made on their Newcastle United £300 million takeover bid.

Passing the top-flight’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test is the only hurdle currently stopping the PIF from owning the St. James’ Park outfit, and they have been asked about the piracy claims linking them with beoutQ.





Qatar’s beIN Sport insists that Saudi is behind the pirate satellite station, estimating it has cost them one billion US dollars in lost subscriptions, lost advertising revenue, legal fees and technical reports.

The Premier League also have concerns over the Saudis human rights records and have asked about their role in the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their embassy in Turkey.

The legal team have also asked the ongoing civil war in Yemen, and whether there would be a conflict of interests with Sheffield United already owned by a member of the Saudi royal family – Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdul Aziz.

Saudi have already denied links with beoutQ, but the World Trade Organization has ruled that the satellite station is theirs.

While independent investigators insist Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – PIF chairman – is behind Khashoggi’s murder, the Kingdom says he has no hand in his death.