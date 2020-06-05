According to The Telegraph, the English Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has sent a message to Hatice Cengiz, assuring her in a letter that her calls for the Newcastle United takeover to be blocked are “being fully considered”.

The fiancee of murdered Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi insists that the Public Investment Fund can’t pass the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test, as their chairman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is behind the death of Khashoggi.

While independent investigators say the claims are true, Bin Salman denies, but for the first time in two months, the Premier League acknowledge that they are examining the allegations of murder and human rights abuses as part of the tests being conducted over the £300 million Magpies takeover.

While Masters is refusing to meet with Cengiz despite her pleas, the Premier League chief has replied lawyers representing her after he was contacted for comments.

Newcastle fans have waited for weeks to see what the decision of the league will be, but the latest development isn’t looking good, with the beoutQ piracy issue still very much on ground.

The PIF chairman won’t be convicted of the several crimes he allegedly committed by a Saudi court anytime soon, but that doesn’t stop the Premier League from blocking the takeover as their rules forbid anyone from having a role in any of their clubs if they have engaged in conduct that would constitute a serious offence in the UK.