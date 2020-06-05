Report: The Premier League could still end up with no relegation at the end of the season in potential blow to Leeds United

According to The Sun, the F.A chairman Greg Clarke has indicated that he was no longer determined to enforce promotion and relegation if a second shutdown means the Premier League and Championship seasons cannot be concluded.

That could potentially hurt Leeds United’s promotion bid as the club look to secure a return to the top-flight for the first time since 2004.

Clarke had earlier angered some Premier League clubs battling relegating by promising to invoke the FA’s “Special Share” that will see three clubs from each division swap leagues come what may.

However, it appears the FA chief has had a change of heart given his latest admission during yesterday’s virtual meeting between all 20 top-flight clubs.

The Premier League is set to provisionally resume on June 17, with the Championship resuming action three days later.

Leeds have recorded their first positive coronavirus case after the EFL confirmed nine cases across six clubs in the fourth round of testing that involved 1,094 players and staff between May 30 and June 2.

The next batch of results will be announced this weekend, and it could have a huge say on the chances of the Championship going ahead.

The Elland Road outfit aren’t keen on earning promotion through points-per-game basis, and will hope they and other 23 sides can play the rest of their nine fixtures as that will put any arguments against promotion to bed.

It was made clear during yesterday’s meeting that a number of Premier League clubs would demand that there is no relegation if the Championship does not finish and the top-flight does.

“Greg had made his position clear on this issue last month but it seems the FA have changed their minds on it now. We all agreed that if both leagues finish, there should be promotion and relegation,” a club boss said.

“Everybody agrees we have to press on now, especially with the good news we’ve had from the Covid-19 testing. But if either we can’t, or the EFL can’t, that changes things.”

Another club chief added: “We believe there are real issues in the Championship and if it can’t finish, then how can any teams be relegated into that division? It would be plain wrong.”