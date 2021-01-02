Barcelona presidential favourite Joan Laporta wants to bring in Jurgen Klopp to the hot-seat amid talk that he will be elected at the end of this month.

Barcelona were in a position of trouble for almost the whole of 2020, but the end of the year and 2021 have been more welcoming towards them than expected. The Blaugrana received good words from Lionel Messi most importantly, whereas they also managed to get within touching distance of Eric Garcia’s much-needed signing.





January, in particular, proves to be a decisive month for them with elections scheduled at the end of this month. Joan Laporta is a distant favourite to come out on top and he already has made ambitious and convincing plans for Barcelona. The former president wants to keep Messi but not Ronald Koeman while bringing in Jurgen Klopp instead.

Klopp has effectively completed his challenge at Liverpool as he has now won the Champions League and Premier League with the Reds. By the end of this year, he may well have another league title under his belt which is why he may want to pursue a new challenge and join Barcelona in the summer.

Diario GOL has reported that Klopp may well be interested in the role presented by the La Liga giants but remains firm on his demands. First and foremost, he wants Lionel Messi to stay. The Argentine’s contractual situation remains under white lights, but his continuity, in the long run, is a non-negotiable ask from the German tactician.

Apart from looking for Messi’s stay, he wants a total revamp of the squad with control over the transfers. Klopp will decide to sell some players, which include Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, Junior Firpo as well as former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho. He will also get rid of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets who are nowhere near as good as in the past.

The Liverpool head coach will also bid to sign some of Europe’s finest players which in truth Barca need. Laporta will also be expected to satisfy Klopp’s wanted signings. If the former Dortmund manager’s success at the Anfield is any benchmark to go by, he may well be a tremendous success at the Camp Nou in the longer run.