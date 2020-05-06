Report: Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude has led to serious concern among some Tottenham Hotspur staff to the point he really could be sold

According to Bleacher Report, the attitude of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has led to serious concern among some staff to the point he really could be sold.
However, Spurs are finding it hard to find a buyer willing to meet their demand and asking price.
The Frenchman arrived from Lyon for a club-record £65 million last summer, but has found it hard to adapt to the demands of the English top-flight.
The relationship between Ndombele and manager Jose Mourinho isn’t particularly rosy, and the player has reportedly told his representatives that he wants to leave North London this summer.
Barcelona have registered their interest with Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, with the player having told his camp that he does not intend to have a 2nd season at Spurs if conditions don't change, according to tomorrow's L'Équipe. More follows.
B/R claims that intermediaries have now reached out to Barcelona to see if they still retain an interest in signing the 23-year-old, and other clubs and suitors are expected to be approached in the coming weeks.
Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a loan move for Ndombele, and The Athletic reports that playing for the Ligue 1 giants is one of the midfielder’s dreams.
Tottenham want to recoup the initial £55 million they spent on him last summer, and it remains to be seen if any of his suitors, including Juventus, will be able to pay that price given the financial hardship the coronavirus pandemic has plunged clubs across Europe into.