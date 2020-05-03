Report: Tanguy Ndombele wants Tottenham Hotspur stay

According to The Telegraph, Tanguy Ndombele wants to stay at Tottenham Hotspur beyond the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Barcelona are interested in signing Ndombele from Tottenham this summer.
The France international has endured a bad time at Spurs this season, but the 23-year-old is determined to stay and fight for his place, according to the report.
Stats
Ndombele joined Tottenham from Lyon in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth €60 million (£52.72m).
Much was expected of the 23-year-old when he arrived at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but things have not gone according to plan for him.
According to WhoScored, Ndombele has made 12 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.
The Frenchman has also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
Ndombele still has a lot to offer, and Tottenham could see the best of him next season.
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not clear when the season will get back underway.