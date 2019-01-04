Report: Swansea eye January move for Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is a fantastic young talent, and he is highly rated by the Ibrox club manager Steven Gerrard.
The 20-year-old made a huge impact last season, but has struggled to nail down a regular starting place under Gerrard. However, the Gers boss has showered praise on the youngster, saying he has the potential to be a top class player in the future.
McCrorie has made an impressive return to the first team in the last month, and was superb during Rangers’ Old Firm victory against Celtic last month.
According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Championship outfit Swansea City are tracking him, and could make a move for the youngster, who can also play in central defence.
The report claims that McCrorie features high on Swans boss Graham Potter’s transfer wish-list.
Rangers, however, have no interest in selling him or sending him out on loan in January.
The Gers should reject any advances from Swansea for McCrorie. Rangers are challenging for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and Gerrard cannot afford to lose a key player like McCrorie who has rediscovered his form in the recent months.