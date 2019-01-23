Report: Sunderland striker Josh Maja weighing up offers from West Ham and Bordeaux

According to reports from Sky Sports, Sunderland striker Josh Maja is on the verge of joining Bordeaux.
The report claims that the French club are looking to agree a deal for Maja that could rise to £3.5m. The two clubs are in talks over the details of the deal, while Bordeaux feel agreeing personal terms won’t be a big issue.
Maja turned down the offer of a new contract at the Stadium of Light two weeks ago.
The 20-year-old has been in terrific form this season, but as it stands, Sunderland are resigned to losing their 16-goal striker.
West Ham, Cardiff and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Maja whose contract with the Black Cats is set to finish this summer.
Now Guardian journalist Ed Aarons has tweeted on his personal account that Maja is still weighing up offer from the Hammers, and he will take a decision today.
Understand Josh Maja is weighing up offers from West Ham, Cardiff and Bordeaux. The Sunderland striker is expected to make a decision this afternoon
The Sunderland Echo reported yesterday that the Hammers are planning to sign him now, and then loan him out for 18 months.