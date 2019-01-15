Report: Sunderland make improved offer to land Will Grigg

According to reports from the Northern Echo, Sunderland have submitted an improved offer to sign Wigan Athletic forward Will Grigg this month.
The Latics rejected the Black Cats’ opening bid for the 27-year-old, with Paul Cook saying he doesn’t want to lose the player. However, Sunderland have made a renewed contact with the Championship club, and are confident of agreeing a deal.
The report claims that the League One side have increased their initial offer, which was around £250,000, and are hoping to receive a positive response from the Championship outfit.
Griggs played a crucial role last season, scoring 19 goals as Wigan won promotion from the third tier. However, this season, he has been left frustrated with lack of regular game time.
He has scored four goals in 18 Championship appearances, and is keen to move to the Stadium of Lights. The Northern Echo adds that Grigg is Sunderland’s first choice target.
Sunderland, who are aiming for promotion to the Championship, are badly in need of attacking options after Jerome Sinclair returned to his parent club Watford last week.
Another important player Josh Maja’s future has come under speculation with the youngster reportedly being chased by a host of clubs, including Celtic and Wolves.