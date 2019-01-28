Report: Sunderland in talks to sign Celtic midfielder Lewis Morgan on loan

Brendan Rodgers said earlier this month that some of his players will be allowed to go out on loan to get regular games in the second half of the season.
One such player who is expected to leave Celtic in January is midfielder Lewis Morgan.
The 22-year-old has struggled for game-time this season, starting just one match in all competitions for the Bhoys.
He has been linked with a move to Aberdeen, but it seems that Sunderland could be his next destination.
According to reports from Sky Sports, the Black Cats are in talks to sign Morgan in the January transfer window.Sunderland manager Jack Ross is keen on bringing his former player to the Stadium of Light, having worked with him at St. Mirren.
Morgan scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions during the 2017/18 campaign under Ross at Mirren.
The Black Cats are also looking to bolster their strike department, and are close to signing two strikers ahead of the January transfer window deadline on Thursday.