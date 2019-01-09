Report: Sunderland eye move for Will Grigg

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 12:15) League One outfit Sunderland are keen to sign Will Grigg in the January transfer window.
The Black Cats want the 27-year-old to spearhead their promotion push in League One, but Wigan are reluctant to sell the Northern Ireland international.
The Latics find themselves 20th in the Championship table this season, are themselves fighting a battle against relegation. They do not want to part ways with the striker who has made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the Championship this season.
Grigg has scored four goals and provided one assist in the Championship this season, and he would be a terrific signing for the Black Cats. The report claims that Sunderland believe the player would be open to a move to the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland owner Stuart Donald has teased the fans on Twitter over the potential signing of Grigg by posting wink emojis while replying to a tweet.
Grigg has played in the third tier for the majority of his career and has scored 96 career goals in 260 League One appearances.
With Jerome Sinclair struggling, Duncan Watmore is still on the road to recovery, and Josh Maja’s future likely to be away from Wearside, Sunderland badly need to sign a striker in the January transfer window.