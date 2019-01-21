Report: Sunderland could sell Celtic target Josh Maja this month

According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Celtic are keen to bring Josh Maja to Celtic Park in the January transfer window.
The Bhoys have been very active in the January transfer window and have bolstered their attacking unit. However, Brendan Rodgers is still looking to add one more striker to his ranks, and has earmarked Sunderland’s highly rated youngster Maja who has been in terrific form this season.
The 20-year-old scored his 16th goal of the season in Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe at the weekend. He has recently rejected a £6,000-per-week deal offered by the club, and can quit Jack Ross’s side for nothing at the end of the season.
Celtic are interested in snapping him up this month. Sunderland are also looking keen to do business within the next 10 days and will accept a fee for the player. However, they want any potential buyer to include a season-long lease-back clause, that is they want the player back on loan.
The Scottish champions can land him for around £500,000 in a cross-border development fee if he runs down his deal.