Report suggests Steve Bruce got something wrong about Newcastle takeover

According to The Daily Star, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce thought that the takeover would be completed by now.

It has been reported that Bruce thought that by now, Newcastle would be under a new regime.

However, according to the report, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has still not got the go-ahead from the Premier League.

Staying patient

Newcastle fans must be frustrated now, as the takeover process seems to be dragging on and on.

However, takeovers do take time, and the St. James’ Park faithful should stay patient and optimistic that it will go through.

Perhaps in the comings days and weeks, Newcastle fans will wake up to the news that the club is under new ownership.

Returning to action

The Premier League is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, but plans are being put into place to resume the season.

According to BBC Sport, clubs will meet on Monday to discuss rules around training.

The report has added that the Premier League club are aiming to resume playing on June 12.

Newcastle are unlikely to be relegated to the Championship at the end of the season if and when it resumes, and they are still in the FA Cup.