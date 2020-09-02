Report suggests Leeds United don’t want Tyler Roberts to leave

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth, Leeds United do not plan to send Tyler Roberts to Derby County in the summer transfer window.

A recent report in The Times claimed that Derby are interested in signing Roberts from Leeds this summer.





The report stated that the Championship club are monitoring the Wales international attacker with promoted Premier League club Leeds having recently signed Rodrigo from Valencia.

However, a report published in The Yorkshire Evening Post this evening (6:44pm) has suggested that the West Yorkshire club do not plan to let go of Roberts.

The 21-year-old, who can play as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder, has impressed in the club’s pre-season preparations, according to the report written by reputed journalist Graham Smyth.

Leeds United should keep Tyler Roberts

While Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo will be the two main strikers at Leeds next season, head coach Marcelo Bielsa needs to have (at least) senior player who can play upfront.

Roberts has done relatively well during his time at Leeds so far despite his injury problems, and the ability to play anywhere in attack will make him an important player for Leeds in their first season back in the Premier League after 16 years.