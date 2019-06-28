Report: Stoke City want £30m for Aston Villa target Jack Butland

Aston Villa are looking to sign a solid goalkeeper this summer, and they are showing keen interest in signing Jack Butland from Stoke City.
According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, the 9 times capped England international will leave the Potters this summer, and he is keen to join Villa.
However, Stoke City are demanding a transfer fee in the north of £30m for the 26-year-old, and now Butland faces being priced out of a Premier League return.
The Mirror claims that the England goalkeeper could be set for another season in the Championship as Stoke City are refusing to let him go on the cheap.
Stoke City chief Peter Coates is ready to sanction Butland’s departure, but neither Villa nor Bournemouth are willing to meet the club’s high asking price.
Villa are looking to add a quality goalkeeper who has proven Premier League experience, and Butland would have been a quality addition.
However, the Potters are adamant that they won’t be cutting prices, and thus Villa could be looking for options elsewhere.