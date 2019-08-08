Report: Stoke City close to signing Leeds target Cameron Carter-Vickers

According to reports from Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is edging closer to join Stoke City on loan.
The 21-year-old is being reportedly chased by a host of Championship clubs including Leeds United, but it seems he is heading towards Stoke City on the deadline day.
Alan Nixon claimed earlier today that Bristol City and Wigan are interested in signing the US international, while Leeds could make a move for him as well.
The news will come as a blow for Leeds, as they reportedly showed interest in signing him. But it seems they are likely to miss out on the target.
Carter-Vickers is a fantastic young defender who spent last season at Swansea on loan and previously had stints at Ipswich and Sheffield United.
He is very highly-rated by Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, but the Argentine cannot guarantee him regular football at the moment.
Leeds were probably looking at him as a potential option for Pontus Jansson who left the club earlier this summer to join Brentford.