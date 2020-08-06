Report: Steven Gerrard wants Ross McCrorie stay at Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants Ross McCrorie to stay at Ibrox this season, according to The Glasgow Evening Times.

It has been reported that Rangers youngster McCrorie, who can play as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder, is a player in demand.





Hibernian are leading the race for the 22-year-old, while Portsmouth in England want to sign him on another season-long loan deal, according to the report.

The report has added that Rangers manager Gerrard wants the Scotland Under-21 international to be part of his first-team squad for the 2019-20 campaign.

Rangers stay

McCrorie has been on the books of Rangers since 2012 and has made quite a few first-team appearances for the Gers.

The 22-year-old has been out on loan at Ayr United, Dumbarton and Portsmouth in recent years.

The Scotsman is at the age when he needs to play regular first-team football, and it remains to be seen if Gerrard can assure him of that.

While McCrorie would be a good player to have in the Rangers squad as an option for Gerrard, for the player himself, he has to play week in and week out for his own development and progress as a footballer.