Report: Steven Gerrard wants four singings at Rangers in January

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard made as many as 15 new signings during the summer transfer window, and he is looking to bring in more new faces at Ibrox in January.
According to an exclusive report from the Daily Express, the Gers boss will be given funds to sign as many as four new players during the January transfer window.
Rangers have progressed immensely under Gerrard, both in domestic and European front, and as a result the Ibrox board are eager to invest again in the new year.
The Gers are likely to progress beyond the group stages, and Dave King wants to provide Gerrard with all the support he needs to improve the squad.
Despite making a wholesome change to the squad, Gerrard probably feels that he needs to make a few additions. One of the areas where the former Liverpool skipper is looking to bolster is the strike department.
Alfredo Morelos has done well, but Gerrard feels he needs more options up front to ease the goalscoring burden of the Colombian.
Rangers currently sit in third place in the Scottish Premiership table.