Report: Steven Gerrard wanted Matt Polster to stay at Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wanted Matt Polster to stay at Ibrox, according to The Daily Record.

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers have announced on their official website that Polster, who can operate as a right-back or as a defensive midfielder, is leaving the Gers and joining New England Revolution in Major League Soccer.

According to The Daily Record, the USA international has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the MLS club, with Rangers getting £350,000 in transfer fee for the 27-year-old.

The report has claimed that Rangers manager Gerrard was keen for the right-back to stay at Ibrox, but the Liverpool legend could not guarantee him the regular first-team football that he wants.

Good deal for Rangers?

As stated on Rangers’ official website, Polster managed just 10 appearances for the first team since moving to the Gers on a free transfer in January 2019.

The former Chicago Fire star failed to challenge James Tavernier for the right-back spot in the team, and getting a reported six-figure fee for a 27-year-old who was going to be a squad player next season is a very good piece of business indeed from Rangers, especially as he was signed on a free transfer.