Report: Steven Gerrard spotted on transfer mission as Rangers eye move for Mexer

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard’s latest scouting mission took him to France as he intends to bring more quality to Ibrox in the summer.
According to French publication L’Equipe, the Gers boss has been spotted in a restaurant in France on Thursday afternoon. It has been reported that Rangers boss probably went to scout Rennes defender Mexer personally during this trip.
France Football claim that Rangers have set their sight on the 30-year-old defender who is available on free in the summer. And Rangers certainly do not want to miss out on the opportunity of landing the 46-cap Mozambique international on a bargain deal.
Mexer has been a regular for Rennes this season and has made 26 appearances in Ligue 1. Given his experience, quality, and the mode of transfer, a move for him makes a lot of sense.
The Gers have definitely progressed under Gerrard this season, and that is why getting the right profile of players is key for them in the summer. It seems the Light Blues intend to bolster their backline, even though they already have a number of options in defence.
However, with Joe Worrall set to return to Nottingham Forest at the end of his loan, Gerrard is looking to add more quality and depth in that area.