Report: Steven Davis open to Rangers move in January

Glasgow Rangers are heavily linked with a move for Steven Davis and the Southampton midfielder is keen to return to Ibrox in the January transfer window.
The 33-year-old vastly experienced midfielder has made 220 appearances for the Saints in all competitions. However, he has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and will be allowed to leave in January.
He has been heavily linked with a move to Rangers, and Sky Sports are claiming that the Northern Ireland midfielder is open to taking a wage cut in order to facilitate his Ibrox return.
The 107-cap international earns a reported £60,000 per week at Southampton, but he is looking to accept a pay cut to join the Gers.
Davis spent five seasons at Rangers including a loan spell from Fulham, and bringing him back would be quite a coup for manager Steven Gerrard.
Rangers sit level on points with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic at the top after playing one extra game, and a signing like this could prove to be the difference between the two sides.