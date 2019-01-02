Report: Steven Davis agrees deal in principle to join Rangers

Glasgow Rangers are close to securing their first signing in the January transfer window after reports emerged that Southampton midfielder Steven Davis is all set to return to the Ibrox club.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, the Norther Ireland midfielder has agreed an initial 18-month contract. He could undergo a medical within the next 24 hours before heading to the Gers training camp.
The midfielder, who turned 34 on New Year’s Day, has dropped down the pecking order at Saints, and it seems he has agreed to return for a second spell at Ibrox.
He will leave Southampton on a free and will take a huge wage cut to return to the club he left in 2012. The report adds that Davis will still earn in the region of £12,000 a week, making him one of the highest-paid players at Ibrox.
Rangers are hoping to confirm the deal in the next 48 hours. Should the deal go through, Davis will join Steven Gerrard’s men at their winter camp in Tenerife.
Davis made more than 200 appearances for the Gers, and won three consecutive league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups. He would be a superb signing for Rangers.