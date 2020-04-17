Report: Steve Bruce will remain as Newcastle United manager

Newcastle United could enter a new era within the next few months with Mike Ashley most likely to sell the club after decades of being in charge.
A deal worth £300m would seal the fate of this iconic club.
According to reports from The Independent, the £300m takeover of Newcastle United is expected to be fully completed by the end of April.
All the necessary paperwork have been lodged which means that a consortium – backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – could be in place well before the start of the new season.
What does the change in ownership mean for the club?
The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has a total estimated assets of £256billion.
And if they take the Newcastle project seriously, the club can only benefit. Gradual development is needed for them to be among the Premier League elites once more.
Most importantly, the club that is aiming to usher in the new direction must bring in quality players that will make the squad competitive.
And there lies another important question:
Will Steve Bruce be still in charge?
While Bruce has done well so far, he is not a popular figure among the fans. Mainly because of the style of football that he preaches.
The likes of Massimiliano Allegri and Rafael Benitez could come in contention to become the next Magpies boss.
However, according to the Daily Mail, the potential new owners feel it would be ‘wrong’ to make an immediate managerial change.
It means Steve Bruce will keep his job.
But for how long?
It could depend on performance and the availability of alternatives.