Report: Steve Bruce will not be sacked by Newcastle despite poor results

By
Sai
-

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is under immense pressure after his side’s recent run of form.

The Magpies have won just one of their last 18 matches in all competitions, and they are currently battling to avoid relegation.


Newcastle are just one point clear of the drop zone and could easily go down to the Championship if they do not improve immensely in the coming weeks.

However, according to Luke Edwards from the Telegraph, Bruce is unlikely to be sacked by Newcastle despite the recent run of form.

It will be interesting to see if he can turn his side’s form around against Aston Villa and help them climb up the table with a few wins.

In reality, the Magpies need to make a change, and the decision to stick with Bruce until the end of the season could prove costly for them.

The club has already been hit financially because of the pandemic, and going down to the Championship could be catastrophic for them.

With several key players injured, Newcastle will need a massive slice of luck to get some valuable points on board in the coming weeks.

Here is how Newcastle fans reacted to the update from the Telegraph regarding Bruce’s future.

Read: Why the Newcastle players are concerned with Bruce’s training schedules.