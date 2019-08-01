Report: Steve Bruce wants three more signings at Newcastle

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Steve Bruce is looking to bring at least three more new faces to St James’ Park before the end of the transfer window.
The Magpies have already signed Joelinton from Hoffenheim on a club-record deal this summer, and have added Jake Turner and Kyle Scott as well.
Newcastle United are also reportedly close to signing Allan Saint-Maximin, but they haven’t been able to broker a deal for the Nice winger.
With Newcastle reportedly out of the race for Harry Wilson and Jarrod Bowen as well, the Magpies supporters are getting frustrated with the lack of transfer activities.
Bruce said recently that he is confident of signing new players, and the Mail reports that he needs at least three new faces before the start of the new season.
Newcastle meanwhile are looking to secure the future of several senior Newcastle players by rewarding them with new contracts.
However, the priority at the moment lies in bolstering the first-team, and for that signings are necessary.
Newcastle will open their 2019/20 Premier League campaign next weekend at home against Arsenal.