Report: Steve Bruce has dropped major Newcastle transfer hint

With the Newcastle United takeover still hanging in the balance, the Magpies find themselves in a state of limbo.

The transfer window will kick-off from next week. This is such a crucial summer for them and yet they don’t know what the future will be.





The Athletic has reported that Mike Ashley is emotionally detached from the club. He just wants to sell and run away.

But if the club fail to bring in a new owner it would be a catastrophe. Steve Bruce, however, is planning for the season ahead.

According to reports from the Northern Echo, Bruce wants to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies signed Joelinton on a club-record fee last summer, but he has failed to live up to his potential.

He has managed just two goals in the Premier League this season, while the likes of Dwight Gayle, Almiron and Andy Carroll have struggled to even score five goals.

Bruce wants to use Joelinton out wide, which means he is targeting a new number nine in the summer transfer window.

“I think we need four or five players to add to the squad of players we’ve got,” said the Newcastle boss. “So, we’ll go to work on that.

“I’ve always said with Jo (Joelinton), I think he’s better playing to a side, that suits him, so it’s quite possible that a centre-forward could be on the list, yeah.”

Gayle is currently Newcastle’s first-choice number nine, but he has always struggled to score in the Premier League.

Having said that, the club needs to complete the takeover first.