Report: Stanley N’Soki to Newcastle United off as club couldn’t agree terms with player

According to RMC, talks have ended between Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley N’Soki and Newcastle United.
Despite an agreement between the Magpies and PSG , they couldn’t agree personal terms with the player and his representatives, and a move is now off the cards, with other suitors set to enter talks with him.
“End of talks for Stanley N’Soki in Newcastle,” RMC’s Loïc Tanzi wrote on Twitter.
“Despite an agreement with PSG , the English club did not find an agreement with the player.”
The Ligue 1 giants were ready to sanction a £10 million move for N’Soki, and Newcastle had agreed with them concerning the fees.
However, the Toons kept offering wages below what the 20-year-old wanted all through their negotiations, dealing a blow on the deal.
The youngster made two appearances for the Ligue 1 giants’ first team last season, and was open to finally moving to Saint James’ Park after ex-Magpies boss Rafa Benitez had pushed hard to sign him last summer.
Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Marseille are all keen on the left-back who can also play as a centre-back, and manager Steve Bruce will have to look elsewhere if he still needs defensive reinforcements.
Newcastle brought in Dutch international defender Jetro Willems from Eintracht Frankfurt on a year-long loan yesterday, and it seems the club were keen to pull the plug on the deal for N’Soki after securing a temporary move for the 25-year-old.