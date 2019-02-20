Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Sporting Lisbon ready to negotiate a deal for Everton target Bruno Fernandes

20 February, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from Correio de Manha, Sporting Lisbon are ready to negotiate a deal for midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been in excellent form this season, scoring 21 goals for the club.

During the January transfer window, Fernandes was linked with a move to Everton. However, the Merseyside giants could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Sporting have struggled to keep pace with Porto and Benfica after losing three key players – William Carvalho, Gelson Martins and Rui Patricio.

And now, the club could be forced to offload their star midfielder during the summer transfer window for a high transfer fee.

Fernandes has a €100million (£87 million) release clause in his contract, which he signed last July, but Sporting will have to lower their asking price.

The report claims that neither Liverpool nor Everton are willing to pay anywhere near that amount for him.

The Portuguese midfielder is a fine young player who prefers to operate as a No.10 or slightly deeper in midfield, a position which Jurgen Klopp remains keen to strengthen.

