Report: Southampton want £5m for Celtic target Fraser Forster

According to The Scottish Sun, Southampton want £5 million as transfer fee for Celtic target Fraser Forster.

It has been reported that Celtic want to bring Forster back to Celtic Park for the 2020-21 campaign.





The 32-year-old goalkeeper spent the 2019-20 season on loan at the Hoops from the Saints and played an important role in Neil Lennon’s side winning the Scottish Premiership title.

The Scottish Sun has claimed that Southampton want £5 million as transfer fee for Forster, having signed him from Celtic in 2014 for £10 million, meaning that the Premier League club are willing to take a £5 million loss on the England international goalkeeper.

The report has stated that Celtic find the £5 million asking price too much, further adding of the Glasgow giants’ interest in David Marshall and Joe Hart.

Future uncertain

Forster will have to work hard to get into the Southampton starting lineup next season, and will have to compete with Alex McCarthy and Angus Gunn.

At Celtic, though, the former Newcastle United prospect would walk into Lennon’s team.

The Hoops would be a better option for the goalkeeper, but it seems that the future of Forster is wrapped up in uncertainty, and it could take a while before something concrete materialises.