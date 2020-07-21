Report: Southampton reject second Everton bid for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

According to reports from talkSport, Southampton have rejected a second bid from Everton for midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Everton made an £18million offer for the former Bayern Munich star last week. It was below Southampton’s valuation of the player.





The Toffees, as a result, came up with another bid, in the region of £20m (that could rise to £25m) for the 24-year-old midfielder who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the report claims that the Saints have rejected the second offer from the Toffees as they are looking at a fee of around £35m.

BREAKING: Southampton reject second offer from Everton for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, talkSPORT understands. Everton bid £20m rising to £25m but Saints want £35m for the midfielder. More details on @TSBreakfast shortly. 📻 Listen → https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/SKn3UXqWYO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 21, 2020

The highly-rated Premier League midfielder has expressed his desire to leave Southampton after entering the final 12 months of his contract. Although he has been outstanding this season, the midfielder was stripped of the Saints captaincy.

Hojbjerg would be a superb signing for both Tottenham and Everton. He has already made more than 200 appearances at club level and has 33 caps for his country.

He has got Premier League experience and great leadership qualities. Most importantly, he is expected to develop further and grow into a top-class midfielder.

However, it remains to be seen whether both the clubs would at all be willing to pay £35m for a player who has got just 12 months left on his current deal.