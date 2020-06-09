Report: Southampton ready to sell Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for £35 million

According to Standard Sport, Southampton are ready to sell Denmark international midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for £35 million this summer, handing Everton a huge transfer boost.

Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the Dane and the club were interested in recruiting his services in January.





However, they face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur as boss Jose Mourinho also likes his profile.

With £25 million summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin out injured until next January, Everton are keen on a midfielder that combines energy with the skill to maintain and progress the ball, and the 24-year-old fits the bill perfectly.

Hojbjerg wants to leave Southampton this summer with only one year left on his contract, and the club won’t hesitate to let him go if suitors meet their demands.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has admitted that he dreams of winning the Premier League and the Champions League, and it remains to be seen if a move to Goodison Park or even the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would delight him.

Everton are currently 12th in the table, with six points between them and the Europa League qualifying places while eighth-placed Spurs are seven points off the top-four.

It remains to be seen if any of the other top sides capable of challenging for the Premier League will come after Hojbjerg this summer, but a switch to Everton will be considered as moving sideways, and not many consider Tottenham as title challengers.