Report: Southampton quietly confident of beating Tottenham Hotspur to Axel Disasi

According to The Daily Mail, Southampton are confident of beating Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United to the signature of Reims defender Axel Disasi.

Disasi is valued at £13 million and will leave his French club Reims in the summer transfer window, according to the report.

Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Ligue 1 club AS Monaco have watched the the 22-year-old defender, but Southampton are “quietly confident” of winning the race to secure the services of the youngster, it has been claimed.

Stats

Disasi scored one goal in 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Reims this season, and he has played four times in the Coupe de la Ligue and once in Coupe de France, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Frenchman made one start and three substitute appearances in the league, according to WhoScored.

Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have been called off after the French government banned all sporting events, including behind closed doors, until September.

Good signing for Southampton?

Disasi is a very talented young defender who can only improve and get better in the coming years, and for a fee of £13 million, Southampton could end up making a bargain signing this summer amid the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

