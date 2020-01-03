Report: Southampton keen on Mohammed Salisu

According to reports from Sky Sports, Southampton are interested in signing Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu in the January transfer window.
The Saints have seen an upturn in form in recent weeks, and have picked up three wins and a draw in their last four Premier League games. They have beaten Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur and have jumped up to 12th in the league table.
Bolstering the defence is a top priority for Ralph Hasenhuttl with the Saints conceding 38 goals in the Premier League thus far, with 25 goals being conceded at St Mary’s.
The report claims that the Saints have scouted the Ghana centre-back whose £10.2 million buy-out clause makes him an attractive prospect. The Saints are also interested in Red Bull Salzburg defender Marin Pongracic.
The central defender has a contract at Valladolid till 2022, but surely Southampton are in a financial position to activate his release clause.
He is seen as a rising star by the club, and there is a feeling that his skillset is tailormade for English football.
According to reports from Football Espana, Premier League trio of Everton, Newcastle United and Norwich City have been linked with a move for Salisu.
Carlo Ancelotti will probably be looking to bolster his attacking set-up more than the defence, and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees make any move for the 20-year-old who has got plenty of room to improve.