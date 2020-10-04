Report: Southampton interested in Manchester United defender Brandon Williams

Southampton are interested in signing Brandon Williams from Premier League rivals Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 7:11pm, October 4, 2020).

It has been reported that the Saints have made an enquiry about signing Williams on loan before the summer transfer window closes on Monday.





United want to make sure that that the 20-year-old left-back gets playing time during his loan spell, which the Saints cannot guarantee, claims the report, which has added that the Red Devils are set to sign Alex Telles from FC Porto.

Brandon Williams Stats

According to WhoScored, Williams made 11 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for United last season, scoring one goal in the process.

The 20-year-old left-back also played eight times in the Europa League for the Red Devils last season, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Manchester United for Southampton

Williams is not going to get much playing time at United this season, and it would make sense for the youngster to go out on loan this summer.

Southampton are a big and established club in the Premier League, and a loan spell at St. Mary’s Stadium would be great for the England Under-20 international.