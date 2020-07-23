Report: Southampton interested in Liverpool’s Adam Lallana

According to The Express, Southampton are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana as a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is on his way to Everton.

It has been reported that Denmark international midfielder Hojbjerg will join Everton from Premier League rivals Southampton in the summer transfer window for a fee of £25 million.





Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has reportedly identified Lallana as a replacement, with the England international midfielder becoming a free agent at the end of the month when his current contract with Liverpool runs out.

Return to Southampton?

Lallana came through the youth system at Southampton and was hugely successful in the first team before earning the big move to Liverpool in 2014.

The 32-year-old has had injury problems in recent years at the Reds, and there was also strong competition for places in the team when he was fit.

Southampton are an ambitious club who are settled in the Premier League, and Lallana would be a good signing for them.

The Englishman still has a fair few years left in him at the highest level, and he would make the Saints a better team if he is able to stay fit and free from injuries.